Bangladesh bakes as heatwave brings decade-high 40.2C temperature to Dhaka

Bangladesh is sweltering under most severe hot weather and records are tumbling, causing severe discomfort both indoors and outdoors.

Dhaka has reported another record-breaking temperature at the beginning of Baishakh after experiencing hot days during Chaitra during the 11-day heat wave.

The city experienced such intense heat twice in the past sixty years, the most recent occurrence being 10 years ago.

Now, there is a fear that this record may be surpassed within the next couple of days.