    বাংলা

    Woman, son killed as bus crushes motorcycle in Tangail

    The two were travelling to the Sadar Upazila on a motorcycle when a bus rammed the two-wheeler

    Tangail Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Feb 2024, 06:03 AM
    Updated : 17 Feb 2024, 06:03 AM

    A woman and her son have died after a bus ploughed into their motorcycle in Tangail’s Gopalpur Upazila.

    The incident occurred in the upazila’s Jhawail area around 8 am on Saturday, according to Gopalpur Police Station chief Emdadul Islam Taiyab.

    The victims have been identified as Chaina Begum, 48, and her son Shakib Mia, 19.

    Shakib was driving his mother to the Sadar Upazila on a motorcycle when a bus heading the other way crashed into it, killing the two on the spot, Taiyab said.

    Police have seized the bus but its driver and assistant managed to flee, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Autorickshaw driver crushed to death by truck in Tangail
    Man crushed to death by truck in Tangail
    Two others are hospitalised after a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a dump truck in Ghatail Upazila
    2 dead, 10 injured as bus collides with truck in Gopalganj
    2 die, 10 hurt in Gopalganj road crash
    The head-on collision between a Satkhira-bound Gopalganj Express bus and a truck occurred on the Dhaka-Khulna highway
    2 college students die as truck collides head-on with motorbike in Tangail
    2 students die in Tangail road crash
    Police believe the motorcyclist and the truck driver could not see each other due to dense fog
    Woman, daughter among 3 dead in boiler blast at Thakurgaon rice mill
    3 die in Thakurgaon boiler explosion
    Two others were injured in the incident

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps