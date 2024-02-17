Woman, son killed as bus crushes motorcycle in Tangail

A woman and her son have died after a bus ploughed into their motorcycle in Tangail’s Gopalpur Upazila.

The incident occurred in the upazila’s Jhawail area around 8 am on Saturday, according to Gopalpur Police Station chief Emdadul Islam Taiyab.

The victims have been identified as Chaina Begum, 48, and her son Shakib Mia, 19.

Shakib was driving his mother to the Sadar Upazila on a motorcycle when a bus heading the other way crashed into it, killing the two on the spot, Taiyab said.

Police have seized the bus but its driver and assistant managed to flee, he added.