Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Feb 25 night

The Muslim festival of Shab-e-Barat will be celebrated in Bangladesh on Feb 25 night, as the moon for the month of Shaban in the Islamic calendar has been sighted, the National Moon-Sighting Committee has announced.

It fixed the date in a meeting at the Islamic Foundation on Sunday.

It means the public holiday on the occasion will be on Feb 26.

Shab-e-Barat falls on the night of the 14th of Shaban, 15 days before the arrival of Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims.

Muslims offer special prayers at mosques and homes, families exchange bread and sweets, and give handouts to the poor on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.