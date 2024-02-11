    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to celebrate Shab-e-Barat on Feb 25 night

    Shab-e-Barat falls on the night of the 14th of Shaban, 15 days before the arrival of Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Feb 2024, 01:27 PM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2024, 01:27 PM

    The Muslim festival of Shab-e-Barat will be celebrated in Bangladesh on Feb 25 night, as the moon for the month of Shaban in the Islamic calendar has been sighted, the National Moon-Sighting Committee has announced.

    It fixed the date in a meeting at the Islamic Foundation on Sunday.

    It means the public holiday on the occasion will be on Feb 26.

    Shab-e-Barat falls on the night of the 14th of Shaban, 15 days before the arrival of Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims.

    Muslims offer special prayers at mosques and homes, families exchange bread and sweets, and give handouts to the poor on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

    Shab-e-Barat
    Shaban month
    National Moon Sighting Committee
    RELATED STORIES
    2nd phase of Bishwa Ijtema
    2nd phase of Bishwa Ijtema
    The second phase of Bishwa Ijtema began on the banks of the Turag River in Gazipur’s Tongi on the outskirts of Dhaka on Friday, Feb 9, 2024, through sermons by Maulana Ilyas Bin Saad, the youngest son ...
    Muslim women hold placards as they stand in protest outside the Palace of Justice on the day the country's federal court delivers verdict in a constitutional case challenging the legality of some Islamic laws in Kelantan state, in Putrajaya, Malaysia Feb 9, 2024.
    Malaysia's top court strikes out some Islamic laws
    The landmark decision could affect similar sharia laws in other parts of the Muslim-majority country
    How a wooden bedhead saved Ghumdhum's Shahidul in a close call with death
    Ghumdhum man recounts close shave with death
    As gunshots rang out from across the Myanmar border, a bullet suddenly pierced through his window and struck his bed's headboard
    Bangladesh raises bank loan interest ceiling to 12.43%
    Bank loan interest ceiling climbs to 12.43%
    Bangladesh Bank increased the benchmark rate for bank loans by 54 basis points 8.68 percent, the biggest jump in seven months

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps