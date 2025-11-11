CMM seeks enhanced security from DMP commissioner after Mamun killed in broad daylight

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) of Dhaka has written to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner requesting him to ensure security in and around the court premises following a broad daylight murder near the court area.

CMM Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman sent the letter on Tuesday.

Tariq Saif Mamun, once known as a “top criminal”, was shot dead on Monday while returning home after appearing in a case filed 28 years ago. He was shot near the gate of Dhaka National Medical College, adjacent to the court area.

“He appeared before a court and was killed beside the court premises while returning home. The incident shows the security situation in the court area is deplorable,” said the letter sent by the CMM court.

The letter also noted that 37 magistrate courts operate daily in the Dhaka court complex, handling cases from 50 police stations across the city.

It emphasised ensuring security is crucial for the judges who conduct trials every day.

The letter also said judges usually leave in the evening because they work long in chambers writing orders and verdicts after attending court hearings. The roads within and around the court compound are occupied by hawkers and randomly parked vehicles, which pose “serious” security risks for everyone associated with the court.

Pointing out that thousands of people -- including litigants, lawyers, their assistants, members of law- enforcing agencies, and journalists -- visit the court area daily, the letter urged the DMP to take into account the law and order and ensure the safety of all.