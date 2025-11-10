Dhaka metro cancels all leave for staff

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTC), responsible for metro rail construction and operation, has cancelled all leave for its staff until further notice.

Unit heads have been asked to take necessary measures to enforce the directive.

An order, signed by the company’s Director (Administration) AKM Khairul on Sunday, said: “All types of leave for officers and employees posted at the metro rail building, depot areas, metro stations, DMTC projects, and related facilities are hereby cancelled.”