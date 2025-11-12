After a series of targeted killings, CMP chief orders ‘burst fire’ against armed assailants

Amid a string of targeted killings in Chattogram, the city’s Police Commissioner Hasib Aziz has instructed officers to open “burst fire” on armed criminals.

He issued the directive via a wireless message on Tuesday afternoon, following growing concerns within the metropolitan police about the recent attacks.

At least four incidents of targeted killings have taken place in the city and surrounding areas over the past eight months. Several suspects have been arrested, but the main perpetrators remain at large.

When contacted later in the evening, the CMP chief confirmed the directive, saying: “This is for armed criminals. It’s not called ‘brush fire’, it’s ‘burst fire’ -- thirty bullets fired at once.”

“The way targeted killings have started in Chattogram and elsewhere across the country, we cannot allow this city to become a safe haven for armed criminals,” he said.

“For that, we are ready to go to the very limit if necessary. If it requires going beyond, we will do that too,” the commissioner added.