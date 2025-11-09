Advisor Jahangir says Army personnel with executive powers will stay in the field as before

Home Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said the government’s plan to withdraw 50 percent of Army personnel deployed with executive magistracy powers from the field will not be implemented.

After a meeting of the core committee on law and order at the Secretariat on Sunday, Jahangir was asked whether law and order would remain stable if half of the Army were withdrawn.

“For now, the Army will remain as it was before,” he replied.

On Nov 5, following a previous core committee meeting, the advisor had said 50 percent of the Army would be returning. Reports suggested the Army itself had received official communication reflecting that plan.

When questioned about the Nov 13 Dhaka lockdown programme announced by the Awami League, whose activities were banned, Jahangir dismissed any concerns, saying: “There is no cause for concern.”