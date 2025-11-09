Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 09, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Advisor Jahangir says Army personnel with executive powers will stay in the field as before

He says the plan to withdraw half of the Army in the field has been shelved

Army deployment to remain unchanged: Jahangir

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 09 Nov 2025, 05:44 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2025, 05:44 PM

Related Stories
Crude bomb attack on Kakrail church
Crude bomb attack on Kakrail church
Bangladesh emerged as a state after 1975: Asif
Bangladesh emerged as a state after 1975: Asif
Pakistan ship PNS Saif arrives in Bangladesh
Pakistan ship PNS Saif arrives in Bangladesh
BNP factions clash over nomination in Faridpur
BNP factions clash over nomination in Faridpur
Read More
Mamdani’s NY victory exposes fault lines in Jewish Democratic politics
Mamdani’s NY victory exposes fault lines in Jewish Democratic politics
Advisor Asif Mahmud eyes Dhaka seat solo
Advisor Asif Mahmud eyes Dhaka seat solo
Messi brace as Miami advance past Nashville
Messi brace as Miami advance past Nashville
4 school students drown in Meherpur lake
4 school students drown in Meherpur lake
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More