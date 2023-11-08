US condemns violence against Bangladesh RMG workers during unrest for pay rise

The United States has condemned recent violence against workers in Bangladesh protesting over the minimum wage.

It also condemned the criminalisation of legitimate worker and trade union activities in a statement issued by Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the Department of State.

Miller said they were saddened by the deaths of workers Rasel Howlader and Imran Hossian in the violence. Rasel died in clashes with police while Imran’s body was found inside a factory after an arson attack by protesters.

“We are also concerned about the ongoing repression of workers and trade unionists. We call on the government of Bangladesh to protect workers’ right to peaceful protest and investigate allegations of false criminal charges against workers and labour leaders,” Miller said.