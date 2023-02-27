    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to send 1,129 members of armed forces to Qatar

    The cabinet approves the draft of a deal with the Middle Eastern country

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 27 Feb 2023, 03:17 PM
    Updated : 27 Feb 2023, 03:17 PM

    The cabinet has approved the draft of a deal to send 1,129 members of the armed forces to Qatar on deputation.  

    The deal will be automatically renewed after the end of its five-year tenure, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said after a meeting of the council of ministers on Monday.  

    The armed forces of the two countries will sign the final deal. 

    Mahbub said Bangladesh also has a similar deal with Kuwait under which 5,000 members of the armed forces are working in the Middle Eastern nation.

