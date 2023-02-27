Bangladesh to send 1,129 members of armed forces to Qatar

The government has noticed a lack of order in the distribution of rice, flour and other goods through the programme, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain says
The cabinet has approved the draft of a deal to send 1,129 members of the armed forces to Qatar on deputation.
The deal will be automatically renewed after the end of its five-year tenure, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said after a meeting of the council of ministers on Monday.
The armed forces of the two countries will sign the final deal.
Mahbub said Bangladesh also has a similar deal with Kuwait under which 5,000 members of the armed forces are working in the Middle Eastern nation.