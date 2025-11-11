Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

‘My son wasn’t into politics—why was he burnt alive?’ asks grieving bus driver’s mother

Family's only breadwinner, Julhas lived most of his life in buses, recalls her sister

Mother inconsolable after son burnt alive

Mymensingh Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 11 Nov 2025, 09:30 PM

Updated : 11 Nov 2025, 09:30 PM

Related Stories
Fair trial ‘concerns’ for Hasina prompt ‘urgent’ UN appeal
Fair trial ‘concerns’ for Hasina prompt ‘urgent’ UN appeal
Dhaka in alarm as buses burn, bombs detonate
Dhaka in alarm as buses burn, bombs detonate
Fires on 3 buses in Dhaka overnight
Fires on 3 buses in Dhaka overnight
Bomb explodes outside Betar Bhaban
Bomb explodes outside Betar Bhaban
Read More
22 HC judges confirmed as permanent
22 HC judges confirmed as permanent
November 11, 2025
November 11, 2025
Gaza families still without electricity
Gaza families still without electricity
Clarity on Charter implementation in days: Nazrul
Clarity on Charter implementation in days: Nazrul
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More