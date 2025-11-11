‘My son wasn’t into politics—why was he burnt alive?’ asks grieving bus driver’s mother

Flames devoured the bus while Julhas Mia, 40, slept inside, turning an ordinary night in Fulbaria into a family’s worst nightmare. The bus driver, the sole breadwinner of his household, could not escape the fire deliberately set by three masked men, leaving his mother, wife, and sister shattered.

His mother, Sajeda Begum, collapsed repeatedly, her wails piercing the air: “My son wasn’t involved in politics. Why did they burn him alive by torching the bus?”

Julhas, a resident of Kaiyarchala village, had recently married Jakia Akter, and the couple faced monthly debts of Tk 15,000 from a total of Tk 300,000.

“He had so much to discover and enjoy. He was burnt alive even before he could know the joy of becoming a father,” Sajeda said.

His wife demanded justice: “Those who killed my husband must be hanged.”

His sister, Moyna Begum, said: “He lived mostly in buses. My children, mother, and I depended entirely on his income. How will we survive now? We hope the government will help or we’ll die of hunger.”

Police said the Alam Asia Paribahan bus had stopped at a petrol pump in Bhalukjan Bazar after its final trip from Dhaka.

Three masked men doused it with petrol and set it on fire. Two other passengers, Shahidul Islam Badsha, 20, and his mother Sharmin Sultana Rumki, 45, escaped after breaking windows, though Rumki suffered head injuries and is under treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Fulbaria Police chief Md Rukonuzzaman confirmed a case against unidentified suspects had been filed. Mymensingh Police chief Kazi Akhtarul Alam said CCTV footage and witness accounts confirmed three men carried out the attack.

“Initial evidence suggests that the incident was an act of sabotage, carried out by Awami League leaders and activists. Those involved will not be spared. We’re analysing CCTV footage to identify and arrest the culprits,” Alam said.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames. Yasin Ekbar, additional inspector at Fulbaria Fire Service, said: “We found one charred body inside the bus after the fire was doused.”