Injured BNP candidate Ershad Ullah being shifted to Dhaka for advanced treatment

Ershad Ullah, the BNP candidate for the Chattogram-8 parliamentary seat wounded in a shooting during a campaign event at the port city’s Bayezid Bostami, is being shifted to Dhaka for advanced treatment.

He will be taken from Chattogram to Square Hospital in Dhaka by helicopter on Friday afternoon.

Chattogram Metropolitan BNP Secretary Nazimur Rahman told bdnews24.com, "Ershad Ullah Bhai was shot in the right side of his chest and the leg. He is out of danger now."

"His family and relatives have decided to take him to Dhaka for advanced treatment. A helicopter will leave for Dhaka shortly. He will be admitted to Square Hospital in Dhaka."

Ershad, the convenor of the BNP’s Chattogram metropolitan unit, was shot during a campaign event near Chalitatali East Mosque on Wednesday. He was subsequently admitted to Evercare Hospital Chattogram.

The BNP candidate went to Chalitatali for a campaign visit that day. Sarwar Hossain Babla, who was listed by police as a criminal and had recently claimed to be a BNP activist, was killed in the shooting.

The others injured in the attacj are Irfanul Haque Shanto, joint convenor of Ward No. 3 Swechchhasebak Dal, Aminul Haque, and Mortuza Haque -- all of whom are involved in BNP politics.

Chattogram Mayor Dr Shahadat Hossain visited Ershad Ullah at Evercare Hospital late on Wednesday night.

Shahadat, a physician by profession, had said: “I visited Ershad Ullah Bhai. The bullet entered the left side of his abdomen and exited from the right. He is now in the HDU (High Dependency Unit). I spoke with him.”

The mayor described the injury as “risky.”

“He has undergone stenting and has a pacemaker. For a pacemaker patient, this is extremely risky,” he said.