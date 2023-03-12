Rajshahi University students demand justice after clashes with locals

Earlier, the protestors padlocked the university’s Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Administration Building before marching in a procession to the VC’s residence.

Hafizur Rahman, the chief of Motihar Police Station, said law enforcers, including high-ranking officers, were patrolling the campus after the clashes on Saturday. The situation normalised after the students returned to their residential halls at 2 am on Sunday.

The OC said police have blocked the Rajshahi-Dhaka Highway from Talaimari to Chouddopai. Traffic remains suspended on the highway although the authorities have been allowing light vehicles to use the road. Dhaka-bound buses have been instructed to travel on the by-pass roads.

The situation is now under the control, Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police said after visiting the area on Sunday morning. No case has been filed in connection with the clashes yet, he added.

Assailants torched around 30 shops next to the Binodpur gate of the university after the clashes erupted, according to Shahidul Islam Shahid, president of the Binodpur Commerce Association. A police box and a motorcycle were also burnt at the gate.

The university suspended classes and exams for two days in the wake of the incident, Vice-Chancellor Prof Golam Shabbir Sattar said.

The clashes erupted in the evening on the Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway near Binodpur Bazar and gradually spread to the surrounding area, said Abdus Salam, chief of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch.

Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel brought the fires at the shops and the police box under control.

According to students and locals, Alamin Akash, a sociology student at RU, got into a row with workers of the bus company, Mohammad Paribahan, while travelling to Rajshahi from Bogura.