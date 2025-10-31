Police publish newspaper notice naming Hasina, 260 others as ‘fugitives’ in sedition probe

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police has published newspaper notices declaring deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 260 others as “fugitives” in a sedition case.

The notices were printed in two national dailies on Friday, following approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs and an order from the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court, the CID said in a statement.

The case was filed over allegations that the accused had joined a Zoom meeting of the “Joy Bangla Brigade” to conspire against the interim government.

The CID said that Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ariful Islam had ordered the publication of the fugitive notices on Thursday, naming 261 individuals.

The case was filed on Mar 27 by CID Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Enamul Haque. On Jul 30, he submitted a chargesheet against Hasina and 285 others. The court accepted the chargesheet on Aug 14 and issued arrest warrants against all the accused. On Sept 11, it also imposed travel bans on them.

The complaint alleges that on Dec 19 last year, several hundred leaders and activists joined a Joy Bangla Brigade Zoom meeting led by Rabbi Alam, vice-president of the US Awami League.

During the meeting, Hasina allegedly made “anti-state remarks” and called for the removal of Muhammad Yunus as chief of the interim government.

The speech was later circulated widely on social media, the case states.

Among the accused are Khulna Jubo League leader Parvez Khan Emon, Chattogram Joy Bangla Brigade chief Kabirul Islam Akash, Barishal Division Coordinator Kamrul Islam, Sohana Parvin Runa, Hafizur Rahman Iqbal, Mahbubur Rahman Madhu, Elahi Newaz Mashum and Sazzadul Anam.

Police said they have arrested 25 people, while notices have been issued declaring the remaining 261 as fugitives.