India's Akasa Air nears order for 150 Boeing jets

Indian budget carrier Akasa Air is set to close an order for around 150 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody planes, two sources said, its latest bid to tap the travel boom in the world's fastest-growing aviation market.

Contract negotiations are ongoing and a deal is expected to be announced at Wings India, the country's largest civil aviation event scheduled for Jan 18-21, said the two sources familiar with the ongoing talks.

An Akasa spokesperson said the airline does not comment on speculation, while Boeing did not respond to Reuters' queries. The sources declined to be named as the plane order details are confidential.

Reuters is first to report details of the deal, which comes on top of Akasa's existing order book for 76 Boeing 737 MAX planes.