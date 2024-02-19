Dubai airport passenger numbers top pre-pandemic levels in 2023

Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world's busiest international hub, registered a 31.7 percent increase in passenger traffic last year to 86.9 million, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, operator Dubai Airports said on Monday.

That compares with 86.4 million passengers flying through the airport in 2019, before COVID-19 grounded the global aviation industry.

Dubai, the biggest tourism and trade hub in the Middle East, was quick to reopen after the pandemic. That, along with an influx of Russians and business professionals as well as relaxed social and visa rules, helped fuel an economic recovery that has also seen property prices and rents balloon.