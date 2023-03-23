Airbus keen to sell jets as Bangladesh eye aviation partnership with UK, France

French aerospace firm Airbus has come up with several proposals, including sales of jets and an aviation partnership with the UK and France, to the Bangladesh government.

Discussions with Airbus took centre stage on Wednesday at the Bangladesh Aviation Summit, organised jointly by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, the British High Commission and Embassy of France in Dhaka.

“We’re thinking about buying Airbus jets. The summit today also reflected that. But it’s tough to say how many we’ll buy yet due to the ongoing economic crisis,” said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali.