French aerospace firm Airbus has come up with several proposals, including sales of jets and an aviation partnership with the UK and France, to the Bangladesh government.
Discussions with Airbus took centre stage on Wednesday at the Bangladesh Aviation Summit, organised jointly by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, the British High Commission and Embassy of France in Dhaka.
“We’re thinking about buying Airbus jets. The summit today also reflected that. But it’s tough to say how many we’ll buy yet due to the ongoing economic crisis,” said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali.
The programme set off with a video message from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at InterContinental Dhaka.
“The proposal of a partnership with the UK and France through Airbus is crucial for our aviation sector. We need to make a roadmap that takes advantage of our geographical position and turn Bangladesh into an aviation hub.”
British Prime Minister's Trade Envoy for Bangladesh Rushanara Ali said the UK is committed to providing “strong support” to the Airbus proposals.
The Bangladesh Biman fleet currently consists of 21 aircraft -- 10 suppressor Boeing, six narrow-body Boeing 737s and five Dash 8 jets. Biman used Airbus jets before but no longer has them.
Rolls Royce, who make jet engines, and Menzies Aviation, handlers of ground and cargo services at airports, also took part in the summit.