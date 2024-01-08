India's Vistara confident it will receive last Boeing 787 by April

Indian airline Vistara said on Monday it was confident of receiving its last 787 wide-body jet from Boeing by March or April, despite a recent incident on a narrow-body 737 MAX 9 that lost part of its fuselage.

"We will hit a fleet size of 70 aircraft by March or April 2024," Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said on a media call on Monday, much earlier than its previous timeline of end-2024.

Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines which began operating in 2015, currently operates a fleet of 67 jets, mostly single-aisle Airbus A320s and five Boeing 787s.