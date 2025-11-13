Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 13, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Boeing ordered to pay more than $28 million to 737 MAX crash victim's family

The verdict awarded to the family of Shikha Garg is the first in the dozens of lawsuits filed in the wake of a 2019 crash

Boeing must pay over $28mn to crash victim’s family
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is seen before the opening of the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, Jun 13, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 13 Nov 2025, 10:03 AM

Updated : 13 Nov 2025, 10:03 AM

Related Stories
20 troops killed in Georgia plane crash: Turkey
20 troops killed in Georgia plane crash: Turkey
US airlines cancel 1,200 flights Tuesday amid shutdown
US airlines cancel 1,200 flights Tuesday amid shutdown
US airlines cancel 1,200 flights amid shutdown
US airlines cancel 1,200 flights amid shutdown
Read More
EC begins talks with political parties
EC begins talks with political parties
Security beefed up at tribunal, across Dhaka
Security beefed up at tribunal, across Dhaka
7 vehicles on fire in 7 hours since midnight
7 vehicles on fire in 7 hours since midnight
Tree felled, tires set on fire to block road in Faridpur
Tree felled, tires set on fire to block road in Faridpur
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More