Boeing postpones 2024 outlook, CEO says company has 'much to prove'

Boeing Co has "much to prove" to regain the confidence of regulators and customers after a mid-air cabin-panel blowout of a 737 MAX aircraft, CEO Dave Calhoun said on Wednesday, adding that the planemaker will "go slow" as it faces a "serious challenge."

As expected, Calhoun did not offer a financial or delivery forecast for 2024, stating that the company must focus on delivering quality airplanes.

"We will not rush the system and we will take our time to do it right," Calhoun said in a letter to employees, while voicing confidence in Boeing's recovery from the current crisis.

The accident involving an Alaska Airlines-operated MAX 9 jet earlier this month has turned into a full-blown safety and reputational crisis for the iconic planemaker, potentially leading to slower jet production and a loss of more narrowbody market share to Airbus AIR.PA.