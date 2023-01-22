Photo exhibition depicts colours, beauty of Bangladesh in Italy

A week-long photo exhibition highlighting the tradition, culture, and multidimensional achievements of Bangladesh is underway in Milan, the fashion capital of Italy.
Bangladeshi Ambassador to Italy Md Shameem Ahsan inaugurated the exhibition titled ‘Celebrating colours of Bangladesh’ at the auditorium of the country's consulate in Milan.
Bangladesh is replete with attractions for foreigners, with its diverse natural beauty and the great potential of its enterprising people being of particular note, according to the ambassador.
”Photography is a medium that can convey the excellence of a country to the world,” he said.
As many as 70 photographs taken by Mostafigur Rahman, head of news photography at bdnews24.com, are on display at the exhibition.
The photos project the achievements of Bangladesh in different sectors, including agriculture, economy, culture, education, health, women empowerment and food security. The secular environment, tradition, culture and abundant beauty of Bangladesh are vividly portrayed in the images.
The exhibition has been organised to showcase the immense natural beauty, culture and tradition of Bangladesh to the European audience, said Shameem.
Bangladesh Consulate General, Milan organised the exhibition initiated by the Bangladesh Travel Writers Association.
The exhibition will create an ‘interest’ in Bangladesh among Italians and other foreigners, said Peru Consul General Augusto Salamanca, chief of the diplomatic core in Milan.
Bangladesh Consul General in Milan MJH Jabed hoped that the exhibition will help boost the country's tourism industry and expand trade and business opportunities.
The exhibition emphasises the positive aspects of the South Asian country, said Ashrafuzzaman Ujjwal, president of the Bangladesh Travel Writers Association. The association plans to organise similar exhibitions in other countries to attract tourists, he added.
Expatriate Bangladeshis lauded the Milan consulate for the initiative. Following the inauguration ceremony, the guests unveiled a book titled ‘Celebrating colours of Bangladesh’.
The exhibition kicked off on Jan 18 and will continue until Jan 25.