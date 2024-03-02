    বাংলা

    Animal rights activists disrupt Victoria Beckham show in Paris

    The activists entered the runway as the models were walking down it, holding up placards that read "Viva Vegan Leather"

    Reuters
    Published : 2 March 2024, 03:50 AM
    Updated : 2 March 2024, 03:50 AM

    Animal rights activists from PETA disrupted Victoria Beckham's runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

    The activists entered the runway as the models were walking down it, holding up placards that read "Viva Vegan Leather" and wearing t-shirts with the message "Turn your back on animal skins," and "Animals aren't fabric," before being escorted away by security.

    As Beckham greeted the audience at the end of the show, another activist managed to slip onto the runway bearing the same placard.

    Beckham, who was walking with crutches due to a reported gym injury, showcased a collection of sheer dresses and boxy coats for fall/winter.

    The former Spice Girl, who made her Paris Fashion Week debut in 2022, sent down edgy looks such as a backless blazer and an exaggerated sweetheart neckline on a mini dress.

    Chiffon and silk dresses came softly draped, while tassels flowed from a black bustier pantsuit.

    The show was held at the 19th century Salomon de Rothschild Hotel, near the Champs Elysees.

    Beckham's husband David Beckham, and their children Cruz, Brooklyn and Harper, were on the front row.

    Paris Fashion Week runs through March 5, featuring legacy brands like Chanel, Dior, Hermes and Louis Vuitton.

    RELATED STORIES
    Models present creations from the Prada Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, February 22, 2024.
    Prada nods to past, snow at Emporio Armani for Milan Fashion Week
    The designers overall chose a slim silhouette: Some models wore buttoned up shirts tucked into floor-length skirts in soft pale colours
    Models present creations from the Tod's Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Feb 24, 2023.
    Milan Fashion Week buyers seek bold designs
    Global retailers say they are hoping to place orders for bold, eye-catching styles for the autumn 2024 season
    Models present creations at the Burberry catwalk show during London Fashion Week in London, Britain, Feb 19, 2024. REUTERS
    Burberry presents star-studded moody Autumnal collection
    The show was attended by actress Olivia Coleman, US Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour, model Jourdan Dunn, and Irish actor Barry Keoghan among others
    A model presents a creation by designer Alexandre Mattiussi as part of his Women's and Men's Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection show for AMI brand during Men's Fashion Week in Paris, France, Jan 18, 2024. REUTERS
    Ami updates bourgeois styles for fall show at Paris Fashion Week
    Ami designer Mattiussi adds a contemporary flair to classic bourgeois styles for his fall/winter collection, presented on the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?