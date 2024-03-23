    বাংলা

    Why did ISIS-K attack a Moscow theatre?

    Experts say the group has been fixated on Russia in recent years over 'activities that regularly oppress Muslims'

    Reuters
    Published : 23 March 2024, 04:04 AM
    Updated : 23 March 2024, 04:04 AM

    The US has intelligence confirming Islamic State's claim of responsibility for a deadly shooting attack at a concert near Moscow on Friday, a US official told Reuters.

    Here is information about the Islamic State's Afghan branch known as ISIS-K and their motives for attacking Russia:

    WHAT IS ISIS-K?

    Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), named after an old term for the region that included parts of Iran, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, emerged in eastern Afghanistan in late 2014 and quickly established a reputation for extreme brutality.

    One of the most active regional affiliates of the Islamic State militant group, ISIS-K has seen its membership decline since peaking around 2018. The Taliban and US forces inflicted heavy losses.

    The United States has said its ability to develop intelligence against extremist groups in Afghanistan such as ISIS-K has been reduced since the withdrawal of US troops from the country in 2021.

    WHAT ATTACKS HAS THE GROUP CARRIED OUT?

    ISIS-K has a history of attacks, including against mosques, inside and outside Afghanistan.

    Earlier this year, the US intercepted communications confirming the group carried out twin bombings in Iran that killed nearly 100 people.

    In September 2022, ISIS-K militants claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing at the Russian embassy in Kabul.

    The group was responsible for an attack on Kabul's international airport in 2021 that killed 13 US troops and scores of civilians during the chaotic US evacuation from the country.

    Earlier this month, the top US general in the Middle East said ISIS-K could attack US and Western interests outside of Afghanistan "in as little as six months and with little to no warning."

    WHY WOULD THEY ATTACK RUSSIA?

    While the attack by ISIS-K in Russia on Friday was a dramatic escalation, experts said the group has opposed Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent years.

    "ISIS-K has been fixated on Russia for the past two years, frequently criticising Putin in its propaganda," said Colin Clarke of Soufan Center, a Washington-based research group.

    Michael Kugelman of the Washington-based Wilson Center said that ISIS-K "sees Russia as being complicit in activities that regularly oppress Muslims."

    He added that the group also counts as members a number of Central Asian militants with their own grievances against Moscow.

    RELATED STORIES
    Smoke from fire rises above the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting incident, outside Moscow, Russia, March 22, 2024.
    Over 60 killed in Moscow concert attack, IS claims responsibility
    Health officials said about 145 people were wounded, of which about 60 were in critical condition
    Representational photo.
    Attack on Pakistan army post near Afghan border kills 7
    Militants used a vehicle laden with explosives as well as suicide bombs to carry out the attack, Pakistan’s military said
    Russian service members drive an all-terrain armoured vehicle past the US embassy after a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia May 9, 2023.
    US embassy warns of imminent attack in Moscow
    The alert comes hours after Russian authorities say they have foiled a planned shooting at a synagogue by an Afghan IS cell
    ranian ballistic missiles are displayed during the ceremony of joining the Armed Forces, in Tehran, Iran, August 22, 2023.
    Iran sends Russia hundreds of ballistic missiles
    Iran's provision of around 400 missiles includes many from the Fateh-110 family of short-range ballistic weapons, such as the Zolfaghar, three Iranian sources said

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp