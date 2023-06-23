Sidelined from academia, India's Dalits archive caste history

Dalits are 16.6% of India's population according to the 2011 census, and still face violence and marginalisation, especially if they are seen to break caste barriers. Many are forced to do unsanitary work such as handling human waste.

As a Dalit, Surwade has experienced this discrimination first-hand. As a child he was labelled an "achoot", a slur meaning untouchable. As an adult, he saw fellow Dalits being held back from job opportunities and promotions.

It was worse for his parents and grandparents, who were excluded from schools and forbidden from drinking from the village well, he said.

"If they did, they were beaten like animals," Surwade said, adding that he feels indebted to Ambedkar for creating the anti-caste movement which has made his life so much better than that of his parents.

FAILURE OF AFFIRMATIVE ACTION

The latest ministry of education data shows that 5.9 million Dalit students were in higher education in 2021, up from 4.6 million in 2015 – almost meeting the government quota of 15%.

But on campus, Dalit students continue to face exclusion, including harassment and caste-based slurs from their peers, according to reports in Indian media.

Yashashwani Srinivas, 26, a doctoral student researching Dalit rights in her southwestern home state of Karnataka, said she had chosen to study in Britain after encountering dismissive attitudes to Dalit research in Indian universities.

"(Indian universities) always have second thoughts when its anything to do with a Dalit movement," she said.

Srinivas, who is studying at the University of Leeds, is collecting and digitising copies of a Dalit movement magazine called Panchama printed in the 1970s and 1980s.

She began the project with copies collected by family members who were involved in the Dalit movement in Karnataka.

DALIT HISTORY 'OFTEN LOST'

There are memorials to Ambedkar in several cities including Delhi and Lucknow, and Dalit campaigners have called for a caste museum.

But Dalit histories and figures are routinely neglected as Dalit academics often struggle to keep their jobs, said S Anand, an anti-caste campaigner and director of Dalit publishing house Navayana.

"Mainstream academia barely makes room for Dalits," he said, adding that most Dalit archivists are collecting and writing caste history from the sidelines of Indian academia.

"Even the history of the modern period is often lost ... What survives owes totally to Dalit efforts."

There could be thousands of "unknown, unheralded" amateur Dalit archivists like Surwade across India, he said.

"Shamefully, we have little or no idea," he said.