Norwegian mass killer Breivik says sorry, calls prison a 'nightmare'

Breivik killed eight people with a car bomb in Oslo and gunned down 69 others, most of them teenagers, on Utoeya island on July 22, 2011. He has been held in isolation ever since.

Asked by government lawyer Andreas Hjetland what his thoughts were on Utoeya, Breivik said: "I am sorry for what I did. I am willing to give up politics."

Breivik has previously given mixed messages about how he regards his actions. He has said in the past that he did not regret what he did and at other times that he rejected all types of violence.

The lawsuit, now in its second day, has dragged Breivik back onto the front pages, to the exasperation of many survivors and victims' families.

"We are sick and tired of this being brought up again and again. It wears us down and tears something up in us," Ingrid Kragh Swang, whose son Kristian survived the attack on Utoeya, told public broadcaster NRK on Monday.

Breivik's lawyers argue Norway is breaching the European Convention on Human Rights, including sections saying no one should be subject to "torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment".

Lawyers for the Justice Ministry say the curbs are necessary as Breivik remains a threat and could inspire others to commit violence.