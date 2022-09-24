US adjusts sanctions to help Iranians evade online surveillance, censorship

Washington has long provided some internet-related exceptions to its sanctions on Iran, but Friday's update to the general license seeks to modernise them, the Treasury said.

The new license includes social media platforms and video conferencing and expands access to cloud-based services used to deliver virtual private networks (VPNs), which provide users with anonymity online, and other anti-surveillance tools, according to a Treasury official, who briefed reporters on the license on condition of anonymity.

The license also continues to authorise anti-virus, anti-malware and anti-tracking software, the Treasury said, and removes a previous condition that communications be "personal" to ease compliance for companies.

Asked how the expanded license would help Iranians if their government again shuts down internet access, a State Department official also briefing reporters said Iran's government would still have "repressive tools for communication."

The new license makes it "easier for the Iranian people to confront some of those oppressive tools," the official said. "It doesn't mean that they don't exist anymore."

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded to a Twitter post from Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the new license on Friday with the comment "Activating Starlink," a reference to the firm's satellite broadband service - already provided to Ukraine for its fight against Russia's invasion.

Musk said on Monday his company would provide Starlink to Iranians, and would ask for a sanctions exception to do so.

The Treasury official briefing reporters said: "Our understanding of Starlink is that what they provide would be commercial grade, and it would be hardware that's not covered in the general license; so that would be something they would need to write into Treasury for."

A State Department spokesperson later said of Friday's updated license that it was self-executing and that "anyone who meets the criteria outlined in this general license can proceed with their activities without requesting additional permissions."

The State Department spokesperson added that if SpaceX were to determine that some activity aimed at Iranians requires a specific license, "OFAC would welcome it and prioritise it".

"By the same token, if SpaceX determines that its activity is already authorised and has any questions, OFAC also welcomes that engagement," the State Department spokesperson said.