Israeli drone kills senior Hamas official in Beirut

HAMAS RESPONSE TO CEASEFIRE PROPOSAL

Shortly before Arouri's killing, Hamas' paramount leader Ismail Haniyeh, who is also based outside Gaza, said the movement had delivered its response to an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal.

He reiterated that Hamas' conditions entailed "a complete cessation" of Israel's offensive in exchange for further releases of hostages.

Israel believes 129 hostages remain in Gaza after some were released during a brief truce in late November and others were killed during air strikes and rescue or escape attempts.

Israel has vowed not to cease fighting until it has wiped out Hamas but it is unclear what it plans to do with the enclave should it succeed, and where that leaves the prospect of an independent Palestinian state.

Gaza residents said Israeli warplanes and tanks stepped up bombardments of eastern and northern districts of Khan Younis, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge after being forced to flee their homes elsewhere.

In separate statements, Hamas and its Islamic Jihad allies said they fired mortar bombs and anti-tank rockets at Israeli ground forces in Khan Younis and were preventing them advancing to its western area. Israel made no comment on these reports.

In the Gaza Strip's north, Gallant said, Israel had destroyed 12 Hamas regiments and only a few thousand militants remained out of 15,000-18,000 that had been based in the area. Others had fled to the south, he said.

"The significance, tactically, operationally, is that in this (northern) area there will be attacks, entering and manoeuvring, special operations," said Gallant. "This is to exhaust the enemy, kill it and control the territory."

Israel said on Tuesday its forces had also killed dozens of Hamas militants in Gaza's north in the past day. In addition, Palestinian residents said, Israeli tanks had shelled parts of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central area of the enclave.

"In the Jabalia area (near Gaza City), troops killed dozens of terrorists, among them those who attempted to plant explosive devices, others who operated drones and those who were armed identified driving toward the forces," the Israeli military said in its latest daily briefing.