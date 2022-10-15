Israeli forces kill 3 armed Palestinians in West Bank, military says

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian gunmen and another man they said was armed in two separate incidents on Friday, as months of clashes in the occupied West Bank continued.

An Israeli military statement said troops came under heavy fire during an operation in the city of Jenin, in which an armed operative of the militant Hamas group and two other people were arrested. It said troops returned fire and "hits were identified".

The Jenin Brigade, an umbrella group of different armed factions, said one of its members had been killed.