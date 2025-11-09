Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 09, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, journalists at West Bank olive harvest, witnesses say

Settler attacks across West Bank have risen since Gaza war began

Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, journalists: witnesses
Reuters journalist Raneen Sawafta is assisted by medics at a hospital following an Israeli settlers attack near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, November 8, 2025. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 09 Nov 2025, 08:45 AM

Updated : 09 Nov 2025, 08:45 AM

Related Stories
Trump expects Gaza stabilisation force ‘very soon’
Trump expects Gaza stabilisation force ‘very soon’
Iran plot to kill Israel envoy to Mexico foiled: US official
Iran plot to kill Israel envoy to Mexico foiled: US official
Afghanistan, Pakistan peace talks collapse: Taliban
Afghanistan, Pakistan peace talks collapse: Taliban
No US govt official will attend G20 summit: Trump
No US govt official will attend G20 summit: Trump
Read More
Shots fired at Chicago immigration officers: Trump administration
Shots fired at Chicago immigration officers: Trump administration
Philippines evacuates 100,000 people as Fung-wong intensifies
Philippines evacuates 100,000 people as Fung-wong intensifies
11 killed as Russia strikes Ukraine’s homes, energy sites
11 killed as Russia strikes Ukraine’s homes, energy sites
Jahanara ‘harassment’ probe launched
Jahanara ‘harassment’ probe launched
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Read More