India's billionaire Hinduja family agrees truce in legal battle

The Court of Appeal in London largely rejected an appeal over restrictions on reporting the dispute, which was contested in a specialist court in a case which centred on the health of 86-year-old patriarch Srichand Hinduja.

Srichand's younger brother Gopichand, 82, had challenged the legitimacy of a lasting power of attorney granted to Srichand's wife Madhu and later his daughters, Vinoo and Shanu, in the Court of Protection, which makes decisions on financial or welfare matters for people unable to do so.

"The Hinduja family matter regarding the health and welfare of SP [Srichand] has already been resolved amicably between all parties and today's judgment solely concerned whether those matters should remain private," a spokesperson for Gopichand Hinduja and his brothers Prakash and Ashok, but not Srichand, said in an emailed statement.