Sept 11 families cannot halt US decision on Afghan central bank asset seizure

But the judge said the families' appeal was unlikely to succeed and there was no irreparable harm because of President Joe Biden's Feb 3 executive order on Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis that extended the asset freeze by one year.

"An important public interest lies in the enforcement of terrorism judgments," Daniels wrote. "But that enforcement must be in accordance with the US Constitution, federal statutes, and state law."

Lawyers for the families did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In ruling against the families, Daniels said awarding them the frozen assets would effectively recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan's legitimate government, which the Biden administration has not done.

Daniels said it was for the Taliban, and "not the former Islamic Republic of Afghanistan or the Afghan people," to pay for its own liability in the Sept. 11 attacks, in which nearly 3,000 people died.