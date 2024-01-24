    বাংলা

    Shop fire in China's Jiangxi province kills 39, traps others

    The fire broke out in an underground floor of the shop on Tiangongnan Avenue in the Yushui district

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Jan 2024, 02:36 PM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2024, 02:36 PM

    A fire at a street shop in Xinyu City of Jiangxi Province has killed 39 people and injured nine, Chinese state media and the local government said on Wednesday, adding that some people were still trapped. 

    The fire broke out in the afternoon in an underground floor of the shop on Tiangongnan Avenue in the Yushui district, said the local fire response emergency headquarters, according to the China Daily media outlet. 

    The injured were taken to hospital, a government statement said, without disclosing how many. 

    Thick, black smoke could be seen spewing from shops on the street level and engulfing surrounding buildings in video footage on social media platform Weibo. 

    According to state broadcaster CCTV News, there was an Internet cafe located below ground level and a training institution upstairs in the building where the fire broke out. 

    After the latest deadly fire in the country, China's President Xi Jinping demanded that all efforts be made to curb accidents and ensure people's safety, according to Xinhua News. 

    China has had several fires over the past year and just last week, a school dormitory fire killed 13 students in Central China's Henan province. Seven staff members were taken into police custody over that incident.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2024 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his quarter final match against Taylor Fritz of the US
    Djokovic, Gauff labour into Australian Open semis as long night looms
    Fritz made the Serb sweat in a tight first set that the American dropped in a tiebreak before drawing level in the contest on a steamy day where both players looked physically drained at times
    Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - Jan 20, 2024 Serbia's Novak Djokovic drinks from a bottle during a practice session.
    Something 'miraculous' can stop Djokovic in Melbourne: Laver
    Djokovic is eyeing a record-extending Melbourne Park title that will also take him past Margaret Court's haul of 24 majors but the Serb has not had it all his own way
    Representational photo. REUTERS
    Fire in China school dorm kills 13
    The fire was extinguished quickly and the head of the school was taken into custody, the reports said
    A flower is seen amid the broken glass of the door of the city hall during a protest by supporters of the opposition 'Serbia Against Violence' (SPN), after the SPN alleged major election law violations in the Belgrade city and parliament races, in Belgrade, Serbia, Dec 24, 2023.
    8 police injured, 38 detained in Serb opposition protest
    Thousands gathered in the centre of Belgrade to demand the annulment of parliamentary and local elections

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps