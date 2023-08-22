Saudi border guards killed hundreds of Ethiopian migrants, HRW says

"People told me that they witnessed killing fields: bodies scattered all over the mountain area...people blown in half," Nadia Hardman, the report's author, said in an interview with Reuters.

Hardman said that since 2022 there has been a "deliberate escalation in both the number and manner of targeted killings."

Reuters independently analysed video clips provided by HRW showing corpses, injured people, the digging of graves and groups of people traversing mountain paths.

Roads, buildings and the shape of mountains matched satellite and terrain imagery, enabling Reuters to verify that the videos were shot at the Yemen-Saudi border. The news agency could not verify when they were filmed.

"I STARTED TO PRAY"

Mustafa Sofian Mohammed, 22, told Reuters his group of 45 Ethiopians were nearing the end of a three-day walk to the border on July 10, 2022 when machine gun and grenade fire erupted from Saudi territory, partially severing his left leg above the ankle.

"I looked around to make sure if it was really happening ... That was when I realized I had no leg anymore and then I started to pray," said Mustafa, without specifying exactly where the incident took place. He said he tied a scarf around his injury and was later rescued by another group of men attempting the border crossing.

Speaking to Reuters in the eastern Ethiopian city of Harar, Mustafa said he was treated in Al Thawra Hospital in the Yemeni capital Sanaa and then flown to Addis Ababa, where his treatment was paid for by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Medical discharge papers from the Hallelujah Hospital in Addis seen by Reuters show he was treated there for an infected amputation wound and that he was admitted as an IOM-sponsored patient.

Mustafa, who was one of the migrants cited by HRW in its report, said he knew of only three others in his group who survived the attack: "The rest are unreachable...only God knows what happened to them."

Sofian Mohammed Abdulla, Mustafa's 48-year-old father, confirmed his son's account. Reuters also reviewed video and photos provided by Mustafa of his partially severed leg he said were taken at hospital in Yemen shortly after the attack. The new agency could not independently confirm this.

The International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims (IRCT), a global network of civil society organizations and independent experts who support survivors of torture, said it had analyzed the videos and photographs of dead or injured migrants compiled by HRW and found there were "clear patterns" of munitions explosions and gunshot wounds.