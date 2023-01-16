    বাংলা

    British police arrest man over shooting near London church

    He has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a seven-year-old girl was left with life-threatening injuries and four others were hurt in the incident

    Published : 16 Jan 2023, 07:48 AM
    British police said on Monday a 22-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a seven-year-old girl was left with life-threatening injuries when she and five others were hurt in a drive-by shooting in London on Saturday.

    A 12-year-old girl was also among those injured and was taken to hospital with a minor leg injury but later discharged.

    Police said four women, aged 21, 48, 54 and 41, were also taken to hospital after the shooting, with the 48-year-old having suffered potentially life-changing injuries.

    The shooting took place near a church in north London, not far from Euston station, where a funeral was taking place.

