Ukraine says coveted F-16s 'four or five times' better than its Soviet jets

On a visit to Warsaw on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believed Poland would take a leading role in forming a "coalition" of Western powers supplying warplanes to Ukraine. Warsaw helped galvanise support for supplies of tanks earlier this year.

During Zelensky's visit, Poland pledged 10 further MiG-29s to Ukraine on top of the four already provided.

Any coalition of F-16 donors would likely be reliant on backing from the US, by far the largest operator and builder of the planes.

Washington has ruled out sending F-16 jets to Ukraine for now, and US officials have estimated the most expeditious time needed for training and delivery at 18 months.

Holubtsov said there was a possibility of having foreign pilots fly Ukrainian jets, but that they would only be useful when flying aircraft which they have already been trained on.