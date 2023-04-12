    বাংলা

    Russia's Aeroflot sends aircraft for repair to Iran

    Russian airlines continue to operate Western jets but struggle to import replacement parts for maintenance

    Reuters
    Published : 12 April 2023, 08:56 AM
    Updated : 12 April 2023, 08:56 AM

    Russia's largest air carrier Aeroflot, whose aircraft maintenance capabilities are crippled by Western sanctions, sent one of its Airbus planes to Iran for repair, the company said on Tuesday.

    According to the flight tracking system Flightradar24 the Airbus A330-300 flew to Tehran on Apr 5 and remains there until now.

    "The maintenance of the Airbus A330 aircraft (in Iran) will be implemented by a provider for a wide range of work," Aeroflot said in a statement.

    RBC media outlet first reported about the maintenance in Iran.

    "The firm has all the necessary material resources, certificates and extensive experience, (while) the provider performs maintenance with a high quality level," the airline said.

    Aeroflot declined to comment on details and did not name the operator that will carry out the repair.

    Sanctions imposed on Russia after it sent its troops into Ukraine in February last year have prevented its airlines from obtaining aircraft and spare parts or undergoing maintenance in the West. Russian airlines continue to operate Western jets, but struggle to import replacement parts.

