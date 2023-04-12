Russia's Aeroflot sends aircraft for repair to Iran

Russia's largest air carrier Aeroflot, whose aircraft maintenance capabilities are crippled by Western sanctions, sent one of its Airbus planes to Iran for repair, the company said on Tuesday.

According to the flight tracking system Flightradar24 the Airbus A330-300 flew to Tehran on Apr 5 and remains there until now.

"The maintenance of the Airbus A330 aircraft (in Iran) will be implemented by a provider for a wide range of work," Aeroflot said in a statement.