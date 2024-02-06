Rubble in British railway town raises red flags for PM Sunak

A grand project to help revitalise the railway town of Crewe lies buried under mounds of earth, serving as a bleak warning for Britain's Conservatives and their fight to retain power.

The large building site at the centre of the town in northwest England was supposed to be transformed into a glossy retail and entertainment complex that would crown a bus terminal and car park already under construction.

That part of the plan has now been halted, with local officials citing the government's scrapping of the northern leg of the High Speed 2 (HS2) rail project as a factor, alongside high inflation, declining property values and stretched households.

"It feels like Crewe's just kind of a dying town. I think that HS2 was one of the ways we were going to improve that, and now it's not going to happen," said local resident Andy Lewis as he waited patiently for a train at the historic railway station, a regional hub almost two centuries old.

Voters across northern England were instrumental in driving the Conservatives to a big election win in 2019, inspired by Boris Johnson's pledges to deliver the dividends of Brexit and "level up" Britain's regions, long the poor cousins to London.