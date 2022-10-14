Migrants in Serbia face winter chill, EU barriers

After a while, some of the young men slipped away from the group to the bus station in the town of Pirot and got onto coaches taking them northwest, towards the frontiers with EU members Hungary and Croatia.

Others lined up patiently when police arrived to take them to a migrant camp - one of a network of centres that aid groups say are growing increasingly crowded and targeted by people smugglers.

EU officials say they have recorded a sharp increase in migrants feeing poverty and conflict and trying to get into the bloc via the so-called Balkan route - mainly via Turkey, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Serbia - as security tightens at other entry points.

Brussels says some prospective migrants are also arriving in Serbia using a visa-free entry scheme that Belgrade has agreed with a diverse group of countries - from India and Tunisia to Burundi and Cuba - in return for them not recognising the independence of its former province Kosovo.

The visas are meant for short holiday breaks. But some stay and join the others trying to move deeper into Europe.

"Some people with money go by cars, ... others without money use GPS maps (to cross borders)," said Hasim Kisham, a migrant in a camp near the Hungarian border who declined to give his nationality.

The situation has created a dilemma for Belgrade, keen to use whatever diplomatic tools it has to pursue its claims on Kosovo, while also chasing its dream of one day joining the European Union.