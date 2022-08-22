Russian missiles rain on Ukraine as war nears half-year mark

Of particular concern was the shelling of Nikopol, a city near Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine and Europe's biggest nuclear plant.

Nikopol was shelled on five different occasions overnight, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram. He said 25 artillery shells hit the city, causing a fire at an industrial premises and cutting power to 3,000 residents.

The fighting in the proximity of Zaporizhzhia and Saturday's missile strike on the southern Ukrainian town of Voznesensk, not far from Ukraine's second-largest atomic plant, spurred fears of a nuclear accident.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Macron held a phone call stressing the importance of ensuring the safety of nuclear installations, while underlining their "steadfast commitment" to Ukraine.

CRUISE MISSILE STRIKES

Local authorities also reported overnight missile attacks in Ukraine's Odesa region, home to ports critical to a UN-brokered plan to help Ukrainian agricultural exports reach world markets again.

Five Russian Kalibr cruise missiles were fired from the Black Sea at the region overnight, a regional administration spokesperson said, citing information from the southern military command. Two were shot down by Ukrainian air defences and three hit agricultural targets, but there were no casualties.

Russia said on Sunday the missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for US-made HIMARS rockets. Kyiv said a granary had been hit.

A series of explosions have made headlines in recent weeks from Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. A Telegram post by Mikhail Razvozhayev, Crimea's Russian-appointed governor, who is not recognised by the West, said a drone attack on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea fleet had been thwarted on Saturday morning.

In a daily Facebook update, Ukraine's general staff reported several attempted Russian assaults over the past 24 hours in Donbas, a region in eastern Ukraine partially controlled by pro-Moscow separatists.

In the south, Russian forces conducted a successful assault on the village of Blahodatne on the border between the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, it said. The city of Mykolaiv was hit with multiple S-300 missiles early on Sunday, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.

Russia's defence ministry said its forces had destroyed two M777 Howitzers in combat positions in the Kherson region, and a fuel depot in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the battlefield reports.