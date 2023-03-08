Facing minefields and cash crunch, Ukraine farmers to sow smaller crop

Facing fields full of mines and short of cash, many Ukrainian farmers are likely to sow a smaller area this spring than they did following Russia's invasion, in what could be a further blow to global food supplies after disruptions last year.

Ukraine is a major supplier of wheat and corn to world markets and production and exports slumped last year due to the war, sending prices for key commodities sharply higher before stabilising.

With farmers hurting from soaring costs including fertiliser, Ukraine's export capacity severely limited because of Russia's occupation of some areas and unexploded ordnance near former frontlines, supply could be squeezed further.