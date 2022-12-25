Eastern Europe holds the key to keeping Ukraine's power on

Estimating the total value of the support is impossible, given the fragmented and hurried nature of the response, but transformers and generators worth tens, if not hundreds of millions of dollars have been shipped.

Challenges include finding the right hardware to match Ukraine's needs. As a former member of the Soviet Union, its power system is not always compatible with other countries, including neighbours to the north.

The supply of generators cannot match demand, company officials said, especially as some of the most necessary deliveries can take months.

"Unfortunately, high-voltage transformers, which we need the most, are not there yet," Oleksandr Kharchenko, director at the Energy Industry Research Center based in Kyiv, said on Ukrainian state television on Wednesday.

He said there were a few in the world that could be shipped, but did not expect them to arrive before February at the earliest.

GIANT TRANSFORMERS

Lithuania's transmission grid operator has already sent hundreds of smaller transformers, which reduce the voltage as it travels from power station to end-user, and its gas grid has supplied spare parts to Ukraine.

Polish state-controlled utility Tauron said last week it had sent 21 kilometers (13 miles) of wire, nine drums, 129 insulators, 39 transformers and 11 overhead circuit breakers, which spokesman Łukasz Zimnoch described as gifts.

Some deliveries are in response to Ukrainian requests, while private firms there order alternative supplies to keep businesses running.

Jerzy Kowalik, commercial director of Polish power generator maker EPS System, said the company was receiving many orders from Ukraine, some for dozens of large units at a time.

"There's a problem with the availability of engines we use amid a global boom for generators fuelled by the energy crisis," said Kowalik. His firm of about 100 employees cannot meet demand and is turning down some requests from Ukraine.

Volodymyr Kudrystski, chairman of the management board at Ukraine's grid operator Ukrenergo, said sourcing urgently-needed transformers was complicated by the fact that Ukraine's standard power transmission lines are 750 kilo-volts and 330 kV. Those in neighbouring Poland, for example, are 400 kV and 220 kV.

Switches, disconnectors and circuit breakers are also crucial as some 70 Ukrenergo repair crews, or about 1,000 people, work around the clock to restore power and subcontractors have been hired.

LONGER TERM SUPPLY PLANS

During peak hours, Ukraine consumes around 16 Gigawatts of electricity. It can import up to 10% of that from neighbouring systems, although lines linking it to Poland were damaged in recent attacks before being restored and Romania is only a marginal source so far.

That means Ukraine is drawing on its own reserves of equipment, built up in anticipation of a possible invasion, and that were sent from abroad.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this month that 500,000 smaller generators had been imported by Ukrainian businesses, but that the country needed 17,000 large or industrial generating units to get through the winter.

Those were particularly important for critical infrastructure such as hospitals and water pumping stations.

One of the bodies overseeing energy support in Europe is the Energy Community Secretariat, an international group established by the European Union and eight member states aspiring to EU membership.

Its director, Artur Lorkowski, said more than 60 private companies in Europe from 20 countries were involved, with 800 tonnes of equipment sent already and dozens more deliveries planned.

As stockpiles of state-owned European power grids dwindle, Lorkowski expected the private sector to become more important in meeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure needs.

Talks are being held through the G7 to tap companies in the United States, Canada and Japan, he added.

"This would give us the scale that would make a difference in Ukraine," Lorkowski told Reuters.