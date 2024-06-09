Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 09, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Body of British TV presenter Mosley found on Greek island, local official says

Healthy living advocate Michael Mosley had been missing for several days

Body of British TV presenter found in Greece
The village of Pedi is seen, following the search for missing British TV doctor Michael Mosley on the southeastern Aegean Sea island of Symi, Greece, Jun 8, 2024. REUTERS/Panormitis Chatzigiannakis

Reuters

Published : 09 Jun 2024, 02:34 PM

Updated : 09 Jun 2024, 02:34 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
Very difficult to hit budget inflation target: MA Mannan
Very difficult to hit budget inflation target: MA Mannan
Constable Monirul fatally shot by SMG bullets
Constable Monirul fatally shot by SMG bullets
Anar murder: ‘Bones’ found by police, reports say
Anar murder: ‘Bones’ found by police, reports say
‘Tyranny of brokers’ overwhelms Cumilla Medical
‘Tyranny of brokers’ overwhelms Cumilla Medical
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More