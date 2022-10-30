Some of the world's worst stampedes

At least 151 people were killed in a crush during a Halloween celebration in South Korea's capital Seoul late on Saturday.

Here are details of some of the worst stampedes over the last three decades:

April 1989: Ninety-six people are killed and at least 200 injured in Britain's worst sports disaster after a crowd surge crushed fans against barriers at the English F A Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough stadium in Sheffield.

July 1990: Inside Saudi Arabia's al-Muaissem tunnel near the Muslim holy city of Mecca, 1,426 pilgrims are crushed to death during Eid al-Adha, Islam's most important feast, at the end of the annual haj pilgrimage.

May 1994: A stampede near Jamarat Bridge in Saudi Arabia during the haj kills 270 in the area where pilgrims hurl stones at piles of rocks symbolising the devil.

April 1998: One hundred and nineteen Muslim pilgrims are crushed to death during the haj in

Saudi Arabia.