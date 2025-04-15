Ukraine, UK, France and Turkey discuss Black Sea security, Zelensky says

There are already quite a few such meetings, in various formats, the Ukrainian president adds

Ukrainian, British, French and Turkish representatives will discuss Black Sea security in Turkey on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"This is a military meeting on security in the Black Sea, first of all, a coalition of the willing, appropriate steps," Zelenskiy said in Odesa, speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Zelensky said meetings would take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. It was not immediately clear whether meetings were already ongoing

"There are already quite a few such meetings, in various formats," Zelensky added.

"Turkey has in 2022 already successfully agreed a ceasefire when it came to a greater grain deal ... let's be positive on the fact that Turkey, again, tries to bring together all relevant parties, And let's hope they are successful," Rutte said.

"We are talking about the presence of a contingent at sea, and we believe that Turkey can have a serious place in future security guarantees for the sea," Zelensky said.

"This is not about ending the war, this is about what will happen after the ceasefire - security guarantees."