Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 15, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Ukraine, UK, France and Turkey discuss Black Sea security, Zelensky says

There are already quite a few such meetings, in various formats, the Ukrainian president adds

Ukraine, UK, France and Turkey discuss Black Sea security: Zelens
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a press conference in Kyiv. REUTERS/Alina Smutko

Reuters

Published : 15 Apr 2025, 10:40 PM

Updated : 15 Apr 2025, 10:40 PM

Related Stories
Israel makes new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Israel makes new Gaza ceasefire proposal
No tariff exemptions for smartphones: Trump
No tariff exemptions for smartphones: Trump
Harvard rejects Trump demands, $2bn in funds frozen
Harvard rejects Trump demands, $2bn in funds frozen
El Salvador's Bukele won’t return mistakenly deported man
El Salvador's Bukele won’t return mistakenly deported man
Read More
Chattogram building catches fire
Chattogram building catches fire
Meloni to meet Trump
Meloni to meet Trump
I have done nothing wrong: Tulip
I have done nothing wrong: Tulip
Job seekers march to Yunus’s govt residence over BCS issues
Job seekers march to Yunus’s govt residence over BCS issues
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More