Three killed, eight missing in Himalaya peak avalanche in Nepal

A screen capture from video shows trekkers leaving their campsite, as unusually heavy snow and rainfall pummeled the Himalayas, in the Tibet Region, China, Oct 5, 2025. Geshuang Chen/Handout via REUTERS.

A screen capture from video shows trekkers leaving their campsite, as unusually heavy snow and rainfall pummeled the Himalayas, in the Tibet Region, China, Oct 5, 2025. Geshuang Chen/Handout via REUTERS.

Three climbers, including a foreign national, were killed and eight others were missing after an avalanche hit a climbing expedition on a Himalayan peak in Nepal, police said on Monday.

Among those missing on Yalung Ri Himal mountain, which rises to 5,630 metres (18,470 feet) in the Dolakha district northeast of Kathmandu, were five foreign nationals, police official Gyan Kumar Mahato told Reuters. The nationalities of the dead or the missing foreigners were not immediately known.

Four injured climbers were evacuated to a nearby village and a search for the missing climbers, including by helicopter, was continuing, Mahato said.

“We have also dispatched ground search-and-rescue teams from the army and police and are awaiting (developments).”

Yalung Ri is located in the Rolwaling Valley of northeastern Nepal and climbers there encounter a mix of rock, ice and snow.