Bumpy road for China's ride hailing drivers as economy slows

"An increasing number of unemployed individuals make the ride-hailing industry their first choice."

China has more than 300 ride-hailing apps, which accounted for over 40% of total taxi trips last year, state media reported.

Cities including Shanghai, Sanya and Changsha have suspended issuing new ride-hailing permits. At least four others have issued warnings of overcapacity, with some saying drivers get fewer than 10 orders a day as a result.

"Because the economy is not doing well, many workers have been laid off and began ride-hailing," said James Cai, 33, from Haikou, the capital of Hainan island and one of the cities warning of too many drivers. "Most of them are 20-30 year olds."

Cai said he earns 200-300 yuan a day, driving for Didi Global - China's answer to Uber - from 8.00 am until close to midnight. Up until recently, he made 400 yuan a day plus bonuses, going home before 8.00 pm.

"This job is not working out," he added.

Didi did not respond to emailed questions about driver numbers, pay and the latest curbs in some cities.

'SELF-CORRECTION'

Wang, from Analysys, expects a market "self-correction" as some drivers drop out.

Nanxun Li, another Haikou driver, sold his car last month and quit a job he had been doing for 10 years, after his income dropped to 300-400 yuan a day from 1,000 when he first started.

"It's getting difficult to make ends meet," Li said.

But even with less drivers, making a living is likely to become more difficult for many people as China enters an era of much slower economic growth, economists say.

More than 21% of Chinese youth were unemployed as of June. China's statistics bureau said on Tuesday it will stop releasing jobless youth data, drawing public ire.

Shanghai driver Li Weimin's rationale for working underscores the shrinking job market.

"I don’t eat during the day, and I only have one meal after I get home at night," said the 45-year-old, who drives from 6.30 am to 1 am to take home around 500 yuan.

"But I must persist, because there is no other job."