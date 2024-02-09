India Hindu group puts allies in Muslim universities in outreach for votes

Membership in the RSS's Muslim Rashtriya Manch, formed in 2002 for dialogue between Muslims and the RSS, has jumped to 1 million from 10,000 before Modi took office a decade ago, said spokesperson Shahid Sayeed.

FLYING THE FLAG

India has more than a dozen universities catering to Muslims, established to boost a community that lags Hindus educationally, economically and socially.

The government has long seen some universities, especially in Muslim-majority Kashmir, where India has fought an insurgency for decades, as hotbeds of Islamic activism and even sanctuaries for people hostile to India's interests.

But now the RSS's Kumar recommends 99 percent of the vice-chancellors, or heads, of Muslim universities, and the government largely accepts his recommendations, Sayeed said.

In the past, these schools were "anti-India", disrespecting the Indian flag and not celebrating events such as Independence Day and Republic Day, but that is changing, Kumar told Reuters.

"The network among teachers is building very well, students are coming on board," he said. "Along with studies, a sense of love for the nation in these universities is building up."

The RSS Muslim wing, he said, seeks to create a "well-organised system to reach out to the youth and the teachers" in Muslim-majority universities such as Aligarh Muslim University, the University of Kashmir, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Hamdard and Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

The vice-chancellor of the University of Kashmir raised the Indian flag on Independence Day on Aug 15, after which the national anthem was sung, a video uploaded by the university shows. That was not always the case in the past, said a senior professor.