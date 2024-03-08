Russia's Medvedev says Biden is a 'mad' disgrace to America

Dmitry Medvedev, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, called Joe Biden a "mad" disgrace to the United States on Friday and said the US president had no right to compare himself to Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Biden opened his State of the Union address on Thursday with a reference to a 1941 speech to Congress in which Roosevelt said the union faced an unprecedented turning point in history.

Biden also accused Republican rival Donald Trump of kowtowing to Russia and, just over two weeks after calling Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB," said he had a message for the Russian President on Ukraine: "We will not walk away."