Haiti declares state of emergency amid violence, inmates on the run

"I'm the only one left in my cell," one unidentified inmate told Reuters. "We were asleep when we heard the sound of bullets. The cell barriers are broken," he said.

It was unclear how many inmates were on the run. Sources close to the institution said it was likely an "overwhelming" majority. The penitentiary, built to hold 700 prisoners, held 3,687 as of February last year, according to rights group RNDDH.

One voluntary prison worker on Sunday said that 99 prisoners had opted to remain in their cells for fear of being killed in the crossfire. These included several retired Colombian soldiers who were jailed for their alleged involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

The bodies of three inmates who had attempted to flee lay dead in the courtyard of the jail complex on Sunday.

Cherizier this week warned locals to keep children from going to school to "avoid collateral damages" as violence surged in the prime minister's absence.

Nearly 15,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in recent days, with 10 sites hosting internally displaced people emptied over the weekend, according to the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Prime Minister Henry, who came to power in 2021 after the assassination of the country's last president, Moïse, had previously pledged to step down by early February. He later said security must first be re-established in order to ensure free and fair elections.