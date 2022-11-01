US Halloween night shootings kill one, injure about 20

One person was killed and about 20 wounded on Halloween night in two separate shooting attacks in the US cities of Kansas City and Chicago, police said.

Between five and seven people were shot and one was killed in a shooting at a home in Kansas City, where about 70-100 teens were partying on Monday night, city police chief Karl Oakman said.

Some individuals unknown to the homeowners started shooting when they were asked to leave, Oakman told reporters.