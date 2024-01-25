US Navy intercepts missiles in Red Sea while escorting Maersk ships

Maersk said explosions nearby forced two ships operated by its US subsidiary and carrying US military supplies to turn around when they were transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait off Yemen, accompanied by the US Navy.

"While en route, both ships reported seeing explosions close by and the US Navy accompaniment also intercepted multiple projectiles," Maersk said in a statement, adding it was suspending Red Sea transits by vessels of the US subsidiary.

A spokesperson for Yemen's Houthi military forces said they fired ballistic missiles at several US warships that were protecting two US commercial vessels.

Both commercial vessels are operated by Maersk Line, Limited (MLL), its US subsidiary that carries cargo for the Department of Defence, Department of State, USAID, and other US government agencies.

Both are enrolled in the Maritime Security Programme (MSP) and Voluntary Intermodal Sealift Agreement (VISA) with the US government, which is why they were escorted through the strait by US Navy vessels, Maersk said.

MSP and VISA are programmes run by the US Defence Department to transport forces, supplies and equipment during times of war or national emergency.